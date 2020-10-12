Malaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.61 Million Tons; Up 1.9% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 1.9% on month at 1.61 million metric tons in September, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. The following are details of the September crop data and revised numbers for August, issued by MPOB: September August Change On Month Crude Palm Oil Output 1,869,339 1,863,309 Up 0.32% Palm Oil Exports 1,612,169 1,582,359 Up 1.88% Palm Kernel Oil Exports 134,714 102,379 Up 31.58% Palm Oil Imports 48,273 32,311 Up 49.4% Closing Stocks 1,725,120 1,704,060 Up 1.24% Crude Palm Oil 934,710 930,990 Up 0.4% Processed Palm Oil 790,410 773,070 Up 2.24% This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

