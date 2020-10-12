Log in
Malaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.61 Million Tons; Up 1.9% -MPOB

10/12/2020 | 02:16pm EDT
Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 1.9% on month at 1.61 million metric tons in September, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. 
The following are details of the September crop data and revised numbers for August, issued by MPOB: 
 
                         September     August        Change 
                                                   On Month 
  Crude Palm Oil Output  1,869,339  1,863,309  Up     0.32% 
       Palm Oil Exports  1,612,169  1,582,359  Up     1.88% 
Palm Kernel Oil Exports    134,714    102,379  Up    31.58% 
       Palm Oil Imports     48,273     32,311  Up     49.4% 
         Closing Stocks  1,725,120  1,704,060  Up     1.24% 
         Crude Palm Oil    934,710    930,990  Up      0.4% 
     Processed Palm Oil    790,410    773,070  Up     2.24% 
 
 
This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1415ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.58% 688.5 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
KERNEL HOLDING S.A. 0.00% 39.6 End-of-day quote.-12.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.00% 41.62 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
WTI -2.23% 39.324 Delayed Quote.-34.48%
