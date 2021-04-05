Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange  >  CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Sri Lanka bans palm oil imports, tells producers to uproot plantations

04/05/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia

COLOMBO/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Sri Lanka on Monday banned imports of palm oil and new palm plantations, and told producers to uproot existing plantations in a phased manner, in a surprise move that baffled the edible oil industry.

Palm oil imports and the number of plantations have been increasing in recent years in Sri Lanka, a leading producer of coconut oil.

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said in a statement the aim was to "make the country free from oil palm plantation and palm oil consumption."

Environmentalists say palm oil production has led to widespread deforestation and damage to ecosystems.

Sri Lanka imports around 200,000 tonnes of palm oil every year, mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, traders estimate.

"Those companies and entities which have done such (palm oil) cultivations shall be required to remove them in a phased manner with 10% uprooting at a time and replacing it with the cultivation of rubber or environmental friendly crops each year," the statement from president's office said.

Sri Lanka's palm oil industry has invested 26 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($131 million) and the country has around 11,000 hectares of palm plantations - just over 1% of the total area planted with tea, rubber and coconut, according to estimates from the country's Palm Oil Industry Association.

($1 = 199.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

(Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in COLOMBO and Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
12:08pSri Lanka bans palm oil imports, tells producers to uproot plantations
RE
01:09aMalaysia march palm oil exports seen at 1.12 mln t, up 25% on-month - reuters..
RE
01:09aMalaysia march palm oil output forecast at 1.38 mln t, up 25% from feb - reut..
RE
01:09aMalaysia march palm oil stocks estimated at 1.32 mln t, up 1.3% from feb - re..
RE
12:38aMalaysia's end-2021 palm oil stocks forecast to fall for 3rd year
RE
04/04Malaysian Palm Oil Board forecasts 2021 export revenue rising to $18.12 bln
RE
03/31WILMAR INTERNATIONAL  : to Obtain $840 Million Loan Facility
MT
03/31REFILE-TABLE-Malaysia's March palm oil exports rise 27.6% -AmSpec Agri
RE
03/30Soy, corn, wheat futures slide ahead of USDA data
RE
03/29Malaysia's Trade Surplus Surges 42% in February as Exports Grow at Fastest Ra..
MT
More news
Chart CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CPO (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ