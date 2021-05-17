Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Mercantile Exchange
  5. DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - 05/14
65.475 USD   +0.23%
05:55aJATCORP  : to Produce and Offer Immunity Food Supplements
MT
05/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbnb, Coinbase, Walt Disney,...
05/13DoorDash's Revenue Triples Amid Sustained Demand for Food Delivery -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Food group Granarolo eyes M&A in U.S. after buying British unit

05/17/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian dairy group Granarolo aims to grow through acquisitions and is looking at opportunities in the United States, where it needs a base to help expand its cheese business, Chairman Gianpiero Calzolari told Reuters.

The food group on Monday said it had taken complete control of its British distributor, Granarolo UK, adding this deal would open the way to further M&A activity in the coming months.

In the last few years the group has increased its milk production and is now looking for new markets outside Italy.

The United States could be an interesting market for Granarolo's hard cheese specialties, including parmigiano reggiano and grana padano, which are protected designation of origin.

"The idea is having a company overseas that makes local products and acts as platform to sell specialties we make in Italy," Calzolari told Reuters in a phone interview.

The group, which has Italy's largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo among its investors, could also make acquisitions in other European countries or even in Italy, Calzolari said.

The group does not exclude a future bourse listing, but the option is not on the table in the short-term, the chairman said.

Last year the group posted revenue of 1.28 billion euros, down 3% year-on-year due to the pandemic. Sales in foreign markets accounted for more than one-third of total revenue.

On Monday Granarolo said it had bought the 49% of Granarolo UK it did not own in a move to strengthen its footprint in Britain.

"We think we can boost Granarolo UK sales to 100 million euros by around 2024 from 60 million euros in 2020," he said.

Granarolo currently accounts for more than 10% of all the dairy products Italian food producers sell in Britain and 8.8% of Italy's global dairy exports.

($1 = 0.8231 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Steve Orlofsky)

By Francesca Landini


© Reuters 2021
All news about DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
05:55aJATCORP  : to Produce and Offer Immunity Food Supplements
MT
05/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbnb, Coinbase, Walt Disney,...
05/13DoorDash's Revenue Triples Amid Sustained Demand for Food Delivery -- Update
DJ
05/13India's Consumer Inflation Eases to Three-Month Low in April on Weak Food Pri..
MT
05/11AUSNUTRIA DAIRY  : Q1 Profit, Revenue Jump on Strong Cow Milk Sales; Shares Soar..
MT
05/11Oprah-backed Oatly seeks $10 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
05/11PRESS RELEASE  : Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. Authorization for Emerge..
DJ
05/10MARKET CHATTER : China's Internet Watchdog Slams Fans of iQiyi's Talent Show for..
MT
05/09A2 MILK  : Shares Plunge 11% on Lower Revenue Outlook for FY21 Over Reseller Cha..
MT
05/09A2 MILK  : Asia Pacific CEO Resigns; Shares Fall 12%
MT
More news
Chart DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish