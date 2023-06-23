By Kirk Maltais

The Agriculture Department said Friday that U.S. cattle inventories on feed through June 1 fell more than what was expected by analysts, while placements rose more than expected.

Total supplies of cattle on feedlots were 11.6 million head, 3.4% lower from a year ago, the USDA said in its monthly Cattle on Feed Report. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal prior to the report expected the inventories to be down by 3.2% versus this time last year.

Placements of cattle on feed rose more than expected, totaling 1.96 million head logged through June 1, a rise of 4.6%. Analysts had expected these placements to be up 2.2% from the previous month.

The USDA reported fed cattle marketed for the month ended June 1 totaled 1.95 million head, which is up 1.7% from last year's total. This figure was in line with analyst targets, with analysts forecasting marketings to rise 1.6% from the previous month.

The most-active cattle contract trading on the CME closed Friday's trading session 0.1% lower at $1.71725 a pound. Lean hog futures finished up 0.3% at 91 cents a pound.

