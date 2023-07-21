By Kirk Maltais

The Agriculture Department said Friday that U.S. cattle inventories on feed through July 1 fell less than what was expected by analysts.

Total supplies of cattle on feedlots were 11.2 million head, 1.8% lower from a year ago, the USDA said in its monthly Cattle on Feed Report. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal prior to the report expected the inventories to be down by 2.4% versus this time last year.

Meanwhile, placements of cattle on feed rose, totaling 1.68 million head logged through July 1, a decline of 2.7%. Analysts had expected these placements to fall 2.2% from the previous month.

The USDA reported fed cattle marketed for the month ended July 1 totaled 1.96 million head, which is down 5.1% from last year's total. That exceeds analyst forecasts, which had predicted marketings to fall 4.7% from the previous month.

The most-active cattle contract trading on the CME closed Friday's trading session down 0.5% to $1.81775 a pound. Lean hog futures finished down 0.6% at 84.25 cents a pound.

To see related data, search "USDA Monthly Cattle on Feed Data" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-23 1530ET