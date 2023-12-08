(Alliance News) - BSF Enterprise PLC on Friday said it has entered a joint venture CellulaRevolution Ltd to develop a new foodtech company focused on cultivated meat manufacturing.

BSF Enterprise is a London-based biotechnology investor. It owns 100% of 3D Bio-Tissues, a UK-based clinical and cellular agriculture company. CellulaRevolution is a Sunderland, England-based cell manufacturer.

Under the JV, Cultivated Meat Technologies Limited, CellRev will provide its bioprocessing expertise, that "can facilitate faster, cheaper and more sustainable production of muscle cells", which will be combined with 3DBT's City-Mix animal-free cell culture supplement.

City-Mix is already used in the growth of skin, muscle and fat cells for use in cultivated meat.

The aim of the JV "is to provide the market with the premier platform for manufacturing cultivated meat in a scalable and cost-competitive manner," said BSF.

Initial activities of CMT include the development of the processes and technology needed to showcase meat fillets manufactured in a "scalable manner".

Alongside technology development, CMT will also be focused on establishing key partnerships to assist with the production of the cultured meat feedstock, as well as the supply of product into the existing supply chain across Europe, the US and Asia.

BSF Managing Director Che Connon said: "The biggest challenge we face in addressing climate change, securing food security and ensuring animal welfare is scaling the production of cultivated meat products for a growing global mass market. This [JV] with our key partner, CellRev, will combine technological expertise, manufacturing capability and capital allocation to begin producing environmentally sustainable and high-quality meat products for the wholesale market."

Shares in BSF were down 1.4% at 10.85 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

