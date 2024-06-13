CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday on a round of bargain-buying after the benchmark July contract slumped to a five-month low last week, traders said on Wednesday.

A jump in wholesale pork prices provided a spark. The U.S. Department of Agriculture priced the pork carcass cutout late on Tuesday at $103.65 per hundredweight (cwt), up $3.23 from a day earlier, led by a $16 jump in pork bellies to $143.58 per cwt.

"Pork bellies had moved up noticeably, and hogs (futures) were deeply over-sold on a technical basis. We were in a spot where a bounce seemed likely," said Sterling Smith, director of ag research at AgriSompo.

CME July hogs settled up 1.425 cents on Wednesday at 93.700 cents per pound, with August hogs up 0.850 cent at 89.950 cents.

Hog futures pared gains after wholesale pork prices retreated. The USDA's mid-morning pork report on Wednesday priced carcasses at $99.77 per cwt, down nearly $4 from Tuesday, as pork bellies tumbled by more than $19 per cwt.

"On the midday report, the bellies had given back all the gains, and that took away a chunk of the rally," Smith said.

CME live cattle futures drifted lower for a second session as market players await direction from cash cattle markets. Active trade in cash cattle could emerge on Thursday or Friday, traders said.

CME August live cattle settled down 0.600 cent on Wednesday at 178.325 cents per pound. CME August feeder cattle ended down 0.075 cent at 257.575 cents per pound.

In monthly supply/demand reports released on Wednesday, the USDA left its estimate of U.S. 2024 beef production nearly unchanged as a reduced expected slaughter was largely offset by higher cattle weights.

Pork production rose, reflecting a rapid pace of hog slaughter and slightly higher dressed weights, the USDA said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)