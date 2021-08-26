Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Mercantile Exchange
  5. FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - 08/26
159.45 USc   --.--%
05:04pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures fall on lower cash cattle in Southern U.S.
RE
06:03aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/25Biden hosts Big Tech CEOs to talk cyber threats
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Tyson Foods offers $10,000 prizes for vaccinated U.S. chicken workers

08/26/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers sit outside the Tyson Fresh Meats processing plant three days after a fire in Holcomb

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods said on Thursday it is offering U.S. chicken plant workers the chance to win $10,000 once a week for the next five weeks if they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine lottery is the latest attempt to encourage vaccinations by the country's biggest meat company by sales, as the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus drives an increase in U.S. cases.

Tyson employees at nearly 50 chicken facilities are eligible for the prizes, spokesman Derek Burleson said.

The company on Aug. 3 mandated that all employees be vaccinated by Nov. 1, though the requirement for unionized plant workers is subject to negotiations with labor unions.

At that time, about 56,000 employees had already been vaccinated, roughly 47% of Tyson's U.S. workforce of 120,000, according to the company.

Tyson said on Thursday that discussions with union leaders on the mandate are ongoing.

"We're already in alignment on the need to continue doing everything we can to protect our team members from the health impacts of the COVID-19 virus," Burleson said.

Tyson is also paying $200 to any employee who gets vaccinated and compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside normal work hours or away from a Tyson location, according to the company.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
05:04pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures fall on lower cash cattle in Southern U.S.
RE
06:03aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/25Biden hosts Big Tech CEOs to talk cyber threats
RE
08/25U.S. to work with Big Tech, finance sector on new cybersecurity guidelines
RE
08/25LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures ease as beef prices cool
RE
08/25LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/25U.S. to work with Big Tech, finance sector on new cybersecurity guidelines
RE
08/25DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : Desjardins Economic Studies Says Canada's Economic..
MT
08/25MODERN PLANT BASED FOODS : Meat, Real Vision Join Forces to Produce Plant-Based ..
MT
08/25DOLLAR TREE : Analysis-Higher U.S. food benefits give legs to dollar stores' fre..
RE
More news
Chart FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish