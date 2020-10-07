Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  LBS (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

LBS (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 10/06
583.1 USD   --.--%
10/05Food giants call for tougher deforestation rules
RE
10/05Brazil's VP Mourao says mining in indigenous lands is legal, but needs regulation
RE
10/05Global investors warn Indonesia that jobs bill puts forests at risk
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Fertiliser use is fuelling climate-warming nitrous oxide emissions - study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 02:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A fertilising vehicle makes its way across crops outside Gideon, Missouri

LONDON (Reuters) - The rising use of nitrogen-based fertilisers is driving up global emissions of nitrous oxide, a lesser-known greenhouse gas, complicating efforts to limit climate change, scientists reported in a study on Wednesday.

Most of the focus in curbing climate-warming gas emissions has focused on the most abundant, carbon dioxide, and one of the most potent, methane, with the fossil fuel industry under pressure to drastically curtail both.

But nitrous oxide (N20), also known as "laughing gas" or simply "nitrous," has received less attention as a long-lasting warming agent.

"There's much less policy attention on nitrous oxide, and not so many mitigation options, so the emissions just continue sailing on upwards," study co-author Glen Peters, a climate scientist at the Oslo-based CICERO Center for International Climate Research, told Reuters "It makes meeting climate targets even more challenging."

For the five-year study, published in the journal Nature, scientists at 48 institutions around the world measured and calculated both natural and human-caused N2O emissions from 1980 to 2016.

They found that N20 emissions from agriculture rose annually by 1.4% on average over those 36 years. Agriculture accounts for more than half of human-caused N20 emissions.

While nitrogen fertilisers have been crucial to boosting crop productivity and improving food security worldwide, they also can cause environmental challenges. Nitrogen in agricultural run-off can feed algae blooms that create coastal dead zones. And in the stratosphere, N2O can break down to form other molecules that destroy the ozone layer protecting the planet from ultraviolet radiation.

As a climate pollutant, N2O can linger in the atmosphere for decades, and is far more efficient than CO2 in trapping heat.

More efficient use of fertilisers could help bring down emissions, the authors wrote. They also urged efforts to curb deforestation, which can increase the amount of N20 produced by soil bacteria.

(Reporting by Matthew Green; Editing by Katy Daigle and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Matthew Green

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LBS (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
10/05Food giants call for tougher deforestation rules
RE
10/05Brazil's VP Mourao says mining in indigenous lands is legal, but needs regula..
RE
10/05Global investors warn Indonesia that jobs bill puts forests at risk
RE
10/04Food companies urge Britain to adopt tougher rules to protect tropical forest..
RE
10/01Paraguay declares state of emergency as forest fires rage
RE
09/29Australia's Santos wins state green light for $2.6 bln gas project
RE
09/28Tankers carrying Iranian fuel begin entering Venezuelan waters - data
RE
09/28Tankers carrying Iranian fuel begin entering Venezuelan waters -data
RE
09/28Britain, Canada, EU throw weight behind 2030 biodiversity protection goal
RE
09/28Britain, Canada, EU throw weight behind 2030 biodiversity protection goal
RE
More news
Chart LBS (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
LBS (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LBS (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group