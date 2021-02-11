IKEA branches out into consumer banking

STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - IKEA stores owner Ingka Group
said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 49% stake in financial
services partner Ikano Bank as part of a push to boost its
services offerings.
The bank is owned by Ikano Group, which was spun off from
IKEA in 1988 to the sons of the furniture brand's founder Ingvar
Kamprad.
It provides financial services to IKEA shoppers in eight
markets, as well as other consumer banking services. A spokesman
at Ingka's investment arm Ingka Investments said lending to IKEA
shoppers accounted for about a quarter of the bank's total
business.
Full financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ingka
said it was acquiring the stake through the issue of new shares
by Ikano Bank, with the option to acquire the remaining shares
at a later date.
"It is larger than previous acquisitions done by Ingka
Investments," the spokesman said.
Ingka said its part-ownership in the bank would "maximise
the potential" of the existing relationship it has with Ikano
Bank, adding that its digital financial services to IKEA
shoppers would be available online and in-store.
"This is a decisive step into financial services, a core
part of Ingka Group's journey to help make IKEA more affordable,
accessible and sustainable," it said in an emailed statement.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.
Starting in 2017 with the purchase of handyman services
platform TaskRabbit, Ingka Investments buys into startups that
may help IKEA speed up its digital transformation, improve its
services, and become more sustainable. Its portfolios also
include renewable energy, forests and real estate.
IKEA, which operates through a franchise system with Ingka
the main franchisee to brand owner Inter IKEA, is controlled by
independent foundations.
($1 = 0.8250 euros)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jan Harvey and David
Evans)