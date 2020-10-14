Log in
LBS (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

LBS (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
India allows ADNOC to export oil from strategic reserve - minister

10/14/2020 | 07:31am EDT
An Emirati man is seen near the logo of ADNOC in Ruwais

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian cabinet on Wednesday allowed Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to export oil from a Mangalore strategic storage, a government minister said, marking a policy shift that could enhance foreign participation as India seeks to expand its storage capacity. Allowing ADNOC to export its oil mirrors a model adopted by countries such as Japan and South Korea which allow oil producers to re-export crude storage. India has formerly barred oil exports from strategic storage.

"The move will facilitate trade for ADNOC," Prakash Javadekar, minister of environment, forest and climate change, told a news briefing after the cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 42.3 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
WTI -0.40% 39.999 Delayed Quote.-34.60%
