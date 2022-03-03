Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Mercantile Exchange
  5. Lumber
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

LUMBER
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange -  03-02
1418.7 USD    --.--%
02/23IDB and Marfrig end talks on $200 mln sustainability loan
RE
02/08With elections looming, France reins in open EU trade policy
RE
02/03Campaigners begin legal fight against EU green investment rules - documents
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Terraformation targets $100 million for early stage forestry fund

03/03/2022 | 01:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Oak trees are pictured in Chateauroux forest near Ardentes

LONDON (Reuters) - Terraformation, a forest restoration start-up founded by the former boss of technology company Reddit, is looking to raise $100 million for a fund focused on early-stage projects in developing countries.

The as-yet unnamed fund will blend private, public and concessional capital in a mix of equity and debt, it said, and aims to launch later this year.

In the week U.N. climate scientists warned of the escalating impact of climate change, Terraformation and non-profit Bankers without Boundaries, which is helping structure the fund, said restoring 2.3 billion acres of forest could cost $2.6 trillion.

"To solve climate change, the world needs to turn trillions of dollars into forest in the next eight years. Despite increasing demand from investors, the financial products don't yet exist to put that money to work at scale," said Terraformation founder and Chief Executive Yishan Wong.

In a co-authored report, the partners said grants, guarantees, asset-backed securities, collateralised loan obligations, sustainability-linked credit and green, social and forest bonds could all be used to scale up forest finance.

More than 100 leaders pledged to stop and reverse deforestation at global climate talks in November, yet Terraformation said a "new wave of innovation" was needed in financing of projects to make it happen.

The partners said they aim to address hurdles to reforestation, including a lack of seeds and trained foresters, concern over the rigour of checks, and a shortage of cash, in order to cut risk and attract investors.

"Forest finance is one of the next frontiers for innovation in financial services," said Rupesh Madlani at Bankers without Boundaries, which normally help governments and institutions with financial advice on social and environmental projects.

"But it's clear that a step-change in both thinking and action is required. This is a global issue and it needs a global answer."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2022
All news about LUMBER
02/23IDB and Marfrig end talks on $200 mln sustainability loan
RE
02/08With elections looming, France reins in open EU trade policy
RE
02/03Campaigners begin legal fight against EU green investment rules - documents
RE
02/01Brazil spent less than half its 2021 environmental enforcement budget
RE
01/24Aviva adds human rights to ethical investment drive
RE
01/14Indonesia 2019 forest fire destruction far worse than official estimate - study
RE
01/13Life insurers adapt pandemic risk models after claims jump
RE
01/12TRACKINSIGHT : A new ETF for plant-based investors
TI
01/06Brazil stops tracking savanna deforestation despite rising destruction
RE
01/03Jump in deforestation of world's largest savanna alarms Brazilian scientists
RE
More news
Chart LUMBER
Duration : Period :
Lumber Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUMBER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral