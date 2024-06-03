June 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk said on Monday it now expects its full-year earnings to be at the lower end of its guidance and flagged that a significant majority of its farmer suppliers have submitted cessation notices.

The dairy milk producer still expects fiscal 2024 EBITDA to be between NZ$45 million ($27.7 million) and NZ$60 million, compared with NZ$90.7 million posted in fiscal 2023.

