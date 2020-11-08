Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex  >  NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Prayers of gratitude for election of "daughter of India" Harris as U.S. VP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 04:49am EST

CHENNAI, India, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indians burst firecrackers on Sunday and offered prayers of gratitude over the election of Kamala Harris as the next U.S. vice president, declaring it a proud moment for Indian-Americans.

Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study, made history by becoming the first woman to win the second-highest U.S. office in the election.

At her ancestral village in southern India, about 8,000 km (4,970 miles) from Washington D.C., children clutched posters of Harris as people gathered at a Hindu temple to thank the gods for the victory that she and president-elect Joe Biden won.

Priests at the temple in Thulasendrapuram village bathed the local deity in milk and prayed. Women drew murals in the courtyard and musicians played traditional music.

"A woman hailing from this small village now holds one of highest positions in U.S. It's a proud moment," said R Kamaraj, a government minister in the southern state of Tamil Nadu who joined the celebrations.

Harris, who visited the village when she was 5, has often recalled walks with her maternal grandfather on the beaches of the southern city of Chennai during annual trips from the U.S.

Those conversations with her grandfather, who was among millions of people who joined India's independence movement, left a profound impact, Harris said in a 2018 speech.

She has been in close touch with her family in India and her uncle said he planned to attend the inauguration in January.

"It's great (the victory). It was needed and it was good. And the next four years will be good," G. Balachandran, a leading defence scholar, told Reuters partner ANI at his home in New Delhi, where like millions of people worldwide, he watched every turn and twist of the election.

"I knew she was going to win. So, I was not tense, except I wanted the final results to come in so that I could go and sleep," he said.

In Mumbai, people shot off fireworks and a group of artists painted a portrait of Biden and Harris.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faced criticism from some quarters for tacitly endorsing U.S. President Donald Trump at a massive "Howdy Modi" rally in Texas last year alongside Trump, said Harris's win was historic late on Saturday.

"Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans," he said in a tweet, referring to the Tamil word for aunts that Harris referred to in her acceptance speech for the Democratic Party nomination.

Dozens of prominent Indians and Americans of Indian origin also took to social media to congratulate Harris, including actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling.

Kaling tweeted images of Harris and wrote "Crying and holding my daughter, 'look baby, she looks like us'."

(Additional reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai, Sunny Kataria in New Delhi; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
10/13New Zealand, Singapore Exchanges Aim to Develop Dairy Derivatives Market
DJ
10/05Israeli baby formula maker Else to complete share offering this week
RE
10/04New Zealand's Fonterra to sell China dairy farms for $368 million to focus on..
RE
10/01With warm words and fast visas, neighbours woo IT workers fleeing Belarus
RE
09/29Australia shares fall on caution ahead of U.S. presidential debate
RE
09/29Australian shares give up early gains as miners, banks weigh
RE
09/28Australian shares track global equities to hit 3-week high, NZ down
RE
09/28Pandemic boosting demand for plant-based foods, Nestle says
RE
09/28Australia shares end lower on financials and consumers; NZ recovers
RE
09/27Australian shares dip as miners, gold stocks weigh; NZ falls
RE
More news
Chart NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group