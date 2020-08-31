USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Aug 31

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition reports and weighted by state crop area. (*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*) in pct 08/3008/23 08/16 08/09 08/02 07/26 07/19 07/12 07/05 09/01/19 v poor 3 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 1 3 poor 7 6 5 4 5 5 5 5 4 10 fair 24 23 21 21 21 22 24 25 24 32 good 53 55 56 57 58 57 54 54 57 46 exlnt 13 14 16 17 15 15 15 14 14 9 STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: (An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*) 08/3008/23 08/16 08/09 08/02 07/26 07/19 07/12 07/05 09/01/19 Ark 105 105 105 104 104 106 105 104 106 100 Ill 105 106 106 108 106 106 104 100 102 93 Ind 101 102 103 103 103 102 99 99 100 86 Iowa 93 96 99 104 105 106 107 109 110 99 Kans 98 104 105 106 105 103 99 99 98 97 Ky 110 109 107 109 108 108 107 106 106 101 La 101 111 112 110 110 110 111 111 108 99 Mich 99 100 105 105 103 102 99 98 99 93 Minn 109 110 112 111 111 111 109 111 110 99 Miss 102 102 103 101 101 101 98 102 100 105 Mo 106 106 106 106 105 103 103 102 101 94 Neb 102 104 108 109 109 108 105 106 108 107 NC 99 99 99 98 94 93 93 102 103 99 ND 101 102 101 103 102 101 103 103 103 100 Ohio 96 97 98 99 99 97 94 97 98 88 SD 102 102 107 109 108 109 109 108 108 100 Tenn 105 104 105 104 105 104 105 106 106 107 Wis 112 113 114 114 114 115 114 114 112 107 18-state avg 102 103 105 106 105 105 104 103 105 97 Yr ago 97 97 96 97 97 97 97 97 96 NA Write to Taryn Boss at csstat@dowjones.com