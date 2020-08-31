Log in
USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Aug 31

08/31/2020 | 04:23pm EDT
    Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop 
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. 
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition 
reports and weighted by state crop area. 
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. 
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT):                Yr Ago(*) 
in pct   08/3008/23 08/16 08/09 08/02 07/26 07/19 07/12 07/05 09/01/19 
v poor       3    2     2     1     1     1     2     2     1     3 
poor         7    6     5     4     5     5     5     5     4    10 
fair        24   23    21    21    21    22    24    25    24    32 
good        53   55    56    57    58    57    54    54    57    46 
exlnt       13   14    16    17    15    15    15    14    14     9 
 
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: 
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.)              Yr Ago(*) 
         08/3008/23 08/16 08/09 08/02 07/26 07/19 07/12 07/05 09/01/19 
Ark        105  105   105   104   104   106   105   104   106    100 
Ill        105  106   106   108   106   106   104   100   102     93 
Ind        101  102   103   103   103   102    99    99   100     86 
Iowa        93   96    99   104   105   106   107   109   110     99 
Kans        98  104   105   106   105   103    99    99    98     97 
Ky         110  109   107   109   108   108   107   106   106    101 
La         101  111   112   110   110   110   111   111   108     99 
Mich        99  100   105   105   103   102    99    98    99     93 
Minn       109  110   112   111   111   111   109   111   110     99 
Miss       102  102   103   101   101   101    98   102   100    105 
Mo         106  106   106   106   105   103   103   102   101     94 
Neb        102  104   108   109   109   108   105   106   108    107 
NC          99   99    99    98    94    93    93   102   103     99 
ND         101  102   101   103   102   101   103   103   103    100 
Ohio        96   97    98    99    99    97    94    97    98     88 
SD         102  102   107   109   108   109   109   108   108    100 
Tenn       105  104   105   104   105   104   105   106   106    107 
Wis        112  113   114   114   114   115   114   114   112    107 
18-state 
avg        102  103   105   106   105   105   104   103   105     97 
Yr ago      97   97    96    97    97    97    97    97    96    NA 
 
Write to Taryn Boss at csstat@dowjones.com

