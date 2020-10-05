Log in
USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Oct 5

10/05/2020 | 04:25pm EDT
    Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop 
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. 
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition 
reports and weighted by state crop area. 
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. 
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT):                Yr Ago(*) 
in pct    10/409/27 09/20 09/13 09/06 08/30 08/23 08/16 08/09 10/06/19 
v poor       3    3     3     3     3     3     2     2     1     4 
poor         7    7     7     8     7     7     6     5     4    11 
fair        26   26    27    26    25    24    23    21    21    32 
good        50   51    51    50    52    53    55    56    57    45 
exlnt       14   13    12    13    13    13    14    16    17     8 
 
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: 
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.)              Yr Ago(*) 
          10/409/27 09/20 09/13 09/06 08/30 08/23 08/16 08/09 10/06/19 
Ark        104  102   103   103   104   105   105   105   104    100 
Ill        107  104   104   105   103   105   106   106   108     91 
Ind        101  100   101   100   101   101   102   103   103     85 
Iowa        93   92    92    92    91    93    96    99   104    101 
Kans        96   95    93    96    96    98   104   105   106     98 
Ky         111  114   111   112   111   110   109   107   109     91 
La         100  100   100    na   101   101   111   112   110    100 
Mich       102  100   101   101   100    99   100   105   105     92 
Minn       109  108   107   107   108   109   110   112   111     98 
Miss       102  102   102   102   103   102   102   103   101    105 
Mo         108  110   107   106   106   106   106   106   106     96 
Neb        101   99   101   100   100   102   104   108   109    105 
NC          96   95    98    98    98    99    99    99    98     90 
ND          92   93    92    93   101   101   102   101   103     99 
Ohio        96   97    97    97    96    96    97    98    99     86 
SD         102  101    99    99    99   102   102   107   109     98 
Tenn       106  106   105   106   105   105   104   105   104    100 
Wis        114  112   112   112   113   112   113   114   114    106 
18-state 
avg        101  101   101   101   101   102   103   105   106     96 
Yr ago      96 97.0    97    96    98    97    97    96    97    NA 
 
Write to Taryn Boss at csstat@dowjones.com

