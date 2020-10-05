USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Oct 5

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season. The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition reports and weighted by state crop area. (*) denotes data for the same period the previous year. TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*) in pct 10/409/27 09/20 09/13 09/06 08/30 08/23 08/16 08/09 10/06/19 v poor 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 2 1 4 poor 7 7 7 8 7 7 6 5 4 11 fair 26 26 27 26 25 24 23 21 21 32 good 50 51 51 50 52 53 55 56 57 45 exlnt 14 13 12 13 13 13 14 16 17 8 STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING: (An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*) 10/409/27 09/20 09/13 09/06 08/30 08/23 08/16 08/09 10/06/19 Ark 104 102 103 103 104 105 105 105 104 100 Ill 107 104 104 105 103 105 106 106 108 91 Ind 101 100 101 100 101 101 102 103 103 85 Iowa 93 92 92 92 91 93 96 99 104 101 Kans 96 95 93 96 96 98 104 105 106 98 Ky 111 114 111 112 111 110 109 107 109 91 La 100 100 100 na 101 101 111 112 110 100 Mich 102 100 101 101 100 99 100 105 105 92 Minn 109 108 107 107 108 109 110 112 111 98 Miss 102 102 102 102 103 102 102 103 101 105 Mo 108 110 107 106 106 106 106 106 106 96 Neb 101 99 101 100 100 102 104 108 109 105 NC 96 95 98 98 98 99 99 99 98 90 ND 92 93 92 93 101 101 102 101 103 99 Ohio 96 97 97 97 96 96 97 98 99 86 SD 102 101 99 99 99 102 102 107 109 98 Tenn 106 106 105 106 105 105 104 105 104 100 Wis 114 112 112 112 113 112 113 114 114 106 18-state avg 101 101 101 101 101 102 103 105 106 96 Yr ago 96 97.0 97 96 98 97 97 96 97 NA Write to Taryn Boss at csstat@dowjones.com