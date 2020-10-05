USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Condition Index-Oct 5

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 10/409/27 09/20 09/13 09/06 08/30 08/23 08/16 08/09 10/06/19
v poor 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 2 1 4
poor 7 7 7 8 7 7 6 5 4 11
fair 26 26 27 26 25 24 23 21 21 32
good 50 51 51 50 52 53 55 56 57 45
exlnt 14 13 12 13 13 13 14 16 17 8
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
10/409/27 09/20 09/13 09/06 08/30 08/23 08/16 08/09 10/06/19
Ark 104 102 103 103 104 105 105 105 104 100
Ill 107 104 104 105 103 105 106 106 108 91
Ind 101 100 101 100 101 101 102 103 103 85
Iowa 93 92 92 92 91 93 96 99 104 101
Kans 96 95 93 96 96 98 104 105 106 98
Ky 111 114 111 112 111 110 109 107 109 91
La 100 100 100 na 101 101 111 112 110 100
Mich 102 100 101 101 100 99 100 105 105 92
Minn 109 108 107 107 108 109 110 112 111 98
Miss 102 102 102 102 103 102 102 103 101 105
Mo 108 110 107 106 106 106 106 106 106 96
Neb 101 99 101 100 100 102 104 108 109 105
NC 96 95 98 98 98 99 99 99 98 90
ND 92 93 92 93 101 101 102 101 103 99
Ohio 96 97 97 97 96 96 97 98 99 86
SD 102 101 99 99 99 102 102 107 109 98
Tenn 106 106 105 106 105 105 104 105 104 100
Wis 114 112 112 112 113 112 113 114 114 106
18-state
avg 101 101 101 101 101 102 103 105 106 96
Yr ago 96 97.0 97 96 98 97 97 96 97 NA
