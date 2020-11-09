USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Progress-Nov 9

For the week ended Nov 8, in percent. * denotes revision. NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not the number of states. NO CONDITION REPORTED: PROGRESS: --Harvested-- 11/08 11/01 2019 Avg Ark 82 67 86 89 Ill 96 93 84 93 Ind 93 87 85 90 Iowa 98 97 88 93 Ks 90 83 79 83 Ky 68 56 81 77 La 100 99 100 99 Mich 92 79 69 81 Minn 99 99 88 96 Miss 92 84 94 95 Mo 79 60 67 78 Nebr 100 100 95 96 NC 45 29 51 50 ND 100 100 69 91 Ohio 87 77 84 91 SD 99 97 88 96 Tenn 71 58 79 78 Wis 96 91 68 86 18-state avg 92 87 82 90

