USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Progress-Nov 9

For the week ended Nov 8, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
11/08 11/01 2019 Avg
Ark 82 67 86 89
Ill 96 93 84 93
Ind 93 87 85 90
Iowa 98 97 88 93
Ks 90 83 79 83
Ky 68 56 81 77
La 100 99 100 99
Mich 92 79 69 81
Minn 99 99 88 96
Miss 92 84 94 95
Mo 79 60 67 78
Nebr 100 100 95 96
NC 45 29 51 50
ND 100 100 69 91
Ohio 87 77 84 91
SD 99 97 88 96
Tenn 71 58 79 78
Wis 96 91 68 86
18-state
avg 92 87 82 90
