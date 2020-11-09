Log in
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
USDA Crop Progress : Soybean Progress-Nov 9

11/09/2020 | 04:16pm EST
    For the week ended Nov 8, in percent.  * denotes revision. 
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not 
the number of states. 
 
NO CONDITION REPORTED: 
 
PROGRESS: 
 
              --Harvested-- 
         11/08 11/01  2019   Avg 
Ark         82    67    86    89 
Ill         96    93    84    93 
Ind         93    87    85    90 
Iowa        98    97    88    93 
Ks          90    83    79    83 
Ky          68    56    81    77 
La         100    99   100    99 
Mich        92    79    69    81 
Minn        99    99    88    96 
Miss        92    84    94    95 
Mo          79    60    67    78 
Nebr       100   100    95    96 
NC          45    29    51    50 
ND         100   100    69    91 
Ohio        87    77    84    91 
SD          99    97    88    96 
Tenn        71    58    79    78 
Wis         96    91    68    86 
18-state 
avg         92    87    82    90

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1615ET

All news about SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
11/08Soybeans near 4-year high on Chinese demand, S.American dryness
RE
11/08Soybeans linger near over 4-year peak on S.America dryness, China demand hope..
RE
11/07China's Oct soybean imports soar to 8.7 mln T on rising Brazilian, U.S. cargo..
RE
11/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/06Soybeans hold near 4-year high on tighter supply outlook
RE
11/06Wheat Falls as Traders Take Profits
DJ
11/05Dry Brazil, demand set soybeans on track for biggest weekly gain since late A..
RE
11/05Dry weather, demand set soybeans for biggest weekly gain since mid-Sept
RE
11/05DENNIS SMITH : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/05Soybeans Break $11 Per Bushel on Brazilian Weather Worries
DJ
More news
