CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely slowed in June as processing plants took downtime for seasonal maintenance and repairs, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday.

NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed in the United States, were estimated to have crushed 170.568 million bushels last month, according to the average of estimates from eight analysts.

If realized, the June crush would be down 4.1% from the 177.915 million bushed processed in May but up 3.6% from the June 2022 crush of 164.677 million bushels. It would also be the largest June crush on record, eclipsing the previous high set in 2020.

The estimate implies a daily crush rate of 5.686 million bushels, down from 5.739 million bushels a day in May and the slowest daily rate since September, according to NOPA data.

More processors scheduled downtime in June for seasonal maintenance ahead of the 2023 U.S. soybean harvest. Some facilities were unable to restart production as scheduled due to lingering mechanical issues or other problems, further eroding the monthly crush volume, analysts said.

Estimates for the June 2023 crush ranged from 165.580 million to 172.763 million bushels, with a median of 171.400 million bushels.

The monthly NOPA report is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) on Monday. NOPA issues crush data on the 15th of each month, or the next business day.

Soyoil supplies held by NOPA members as of June 30 were forecast at 1.816 billion pounds, based on estimates gathered from five analysts.

Soyoil stocks at the end of May totaled 1.872 billion pounds, while stocks at the end of June 2022 stood at 1.767 billion pounds.

Soyoil stocks estimates ranged from 1.750 billion to 1.916 billion pounds, with a median of 1.825 billion pounds. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by David Gregorio)