SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil needs to diversify its soy exports away from China, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina said in an interview broadcast on social media on Friday.

In the interview, she said the Brazilian government was in talks with "many countries" that could be potentially interested in increasing soy imports from Brazil. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)