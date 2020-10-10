Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil president to meet soy farmers amid oilseeds price inflation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 10:44pm EDT
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a press statement at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that he plans to meet with local soy farmers next week to discuss a rise in prices of the nation's most prized export commodity.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures soared to their highest prices since March 2018 on Friday, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture projected tighter domestic supplies.

In Brazil, the price of soy for shipping out of the port of Paranaguá reached a record high of 159.22 reais ($28.78) per bag this week amid a drought in the beginning of the planting season and a weak currency.

Bolsonaro said he will rely on Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias to arrange the meeting with the growers.

"We are not going to regulate, we are not going to interfere in anything," Bolsonaro said in conversations with a supporters earlier in the day broadcast live on his social networks. "It is a free market," he said.

Bolsonaro also said he discussed food price inflation with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Central Bank Governor Roberto Campos.

($1 = 5.5316 reais)

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Pedro Fonseca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
10/10Brazil president to meet soy farmers amid oilseeds price inflation
RE
10/09Brazil needs to diversify its soy exports away from China, ag minister says
RE
10/09International banks sue Argentine soy giant Vicentin over debts
RE
10/09U.S. government cuts corn, soy supply view on falling harvest forecast
RE
10/08CBOT wheat falls after hitting highest since 2015; corn, soy ease
RE
10/07Wheat, soy futures hit multi-year highs as dryness threatens plantings
RE
10/07Wheat, soy futures hit multi-year highs as dryness threatens plantings
RE
10/05U.S. wheat futures jump on weather woes; corn flat, soy firm
RE
10/05U.S. wheat sharply higher on dryness concerns, corn flat, soy weak
RE
10/02Corn, soy drift lower on U.S. harvest pressure, investor caution
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group