Brazil's soy frontier to grow at fastest pace in four years

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers in the
north and northeast of the country, regions dominated by the
Amazon rainforest and Cerrado savanna, are expected to expand
their soy fields by more than 6% in the 2020/21 crop season, the
fastest rate in four years.
Separate forecasts from consultancies Arc Mercosul and
AgRural show that in percentage terms the regions will be the
fastest growing in all of Brazil for soy. Both outfits forecast
the regions to add more than 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres)
this crop season.
The north and northeast include areas considered the
frontier of Brazilian agriculture, such as the mostly savanna
region known as Matopiba - the states of Maranhao, Tocantins,
Piaui and Bahia - and the southern part of the Amazonian state
of Para.
The soy fields will expand into newly deforested areas,
previously created pastures, and marginal lands, thanks to the
record profitability of planting soy, the consultancies said.
U.S. soybean future prices hit two-year highs on Wednesday,
spurred by demand from China and financial funds.
Environmental advocates say that replacing natural
vegetation with farm fields will raise greenhouse gas emissions
and hasten climate change.
Farmers say that Brazilian law allows them to deforest a
certain percentage of their property, which varies by region.
The federal government, meanwhile, has praised the farmers
for feeding the world. Brazil is the biggest global exporter of
soy and related products.
Brazilian farmers selling in the real currency are
benefiting from its weakness against the dollar and have already
pre-sold around 50% of the 2020/21 crop, with planting starting
this month in the center-west region.
"With these prices, the area will grow wherever it can,"
AgRural analyst Adriano Gome said in an interview.
AgRural is projecting the soy-growing area in the north and
northeast to increase by 6.4%, while Arc Mercosul expects 6.8%
growth.
The center-west, which includes top producing state Mato
Grosso, is predicted to add the most area in absolute terms,
growing by 2.8% or 463,000 hectares.
