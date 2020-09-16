Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryNews 
SummaryAll News

Brazil's soy frontier to grow at fastest pace in four years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers in the north and northeast of the country, regions dominated by the Amazon rainforest and Cerrado savanna, are expected to expand their soy fields by more than 6% in the 2020/21 crop season, the fastest rate in four years.

Separate forecasts from consultancies Arc Mercosul and AgRural show that in percentage terms the regions will be the fastest growing in all of Brazil for soy. Both outfits forecast the regions to add more than 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres) this crop season.

The north and northeast include areas considered the frontier of Brazilian agriculture, such as the mostly savanna region known as Matopiba - the states of Maranhao, Tocantins, Piaui and Bahia - and the southern part of the Amazonian state of Para.

The soy fields will expand into newly deforested areas, previously created pastures, and marginal lands, thanks to the record profitability of planting soy, the consultancies said. U.S. soybean future prices hit two-year highs on Wednesday, spurred by demand from China and financial funds.

Environmental advocates say that replacing natural vegetation with farm fields will raise greenhouse gas emissions and hasten climate change.

Farmers say that Brazilian law allows them to deforest a certain percentage of their property, which varies by region.

The federal government, meanwhile, has praised the farmers for feeding the world. Brazil is the biggest global exporter of soy and related products.

Brazilian farmers selling in the real currency are benefiting from its weakness against the dollar and have already pre-sold around 50% of the 2020/21 crop, with planting starting this month in the center-west region.

"With these prices, the area will grow wherever it can," AgRural analyst Adriano Gome said in an interview.

AgRural is projecting the soy-growing area in the north and northeast to increase by 6.4%, while Arc Mercosul expects 6.8% growth.

The center-west, which includes top producing state Mato Grosso, is predicted to add the most area in absolute terms, growing by 2.8% or 463,000 hectares.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
05:51pBrazil's soy frontier to grow at fastest pace in four years
RE
04:01pSoy climbs to 2-year high on China demand, fund-driven buying
RE
02:14pSoy climbs to 2-year high on China demand, fund-driven buying
RE
09/11Soy futures top two-year peak on expectations for higher U.S. exports
RE
09/11CBOT soy hits two-year peak on expectations for higher U.S. exports
RE
09/11U.S. government cuts corn, soy harvest outlook after August weather scares
RE
09/11U.S. government lowers corn, soy harvest outlook
RE
09/11China maintains strong demand for U.S. corn, soy - USDA
RE
09/10Brazil should consider eliminating import tariffs on corn, soy -Conab preside..
RE
09/09Soy extends rally as China keeps buying; USDA data awaited
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group