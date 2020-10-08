CBOT wheat falls after hitting highest since 2015; corn, soy ease

CHICAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures dropped 1.9% on Thursday, falling from their highest in
more than five years, as traders locked in profits ahead of a
key U.S. government report.
Soybeans and corn also eased from recent peaks but losses
were kept in check by strong export demand.
Traders said investment funds were squaring positions ahead
the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural
Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports that
will be released on Friday. Analysts expected the report would
show a lower government forecast for U.S. corn and soybean
harvests.
A fresh round of export deals, which included sales to China
and Mexico underpinned soybeans. Additionally, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said weekly soybean export sales totaled
2.591 million tonnes last week, the fifth straight week in which
sales have topped 2 million tonnes.
"We had the great exports this morning," said Mark Gold,
founder of Top Third Ag Marketing.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures
settled down 1 cent at $10.50 a bushel. Prices peaked at $10.69,
the highest since March 8, 2018.
Deferred soybean contracts posted bigger losses on forecasts
for a big crop in Brazil that should keep global stocks ample
even amid strong export demand.
CBOT December corn dropped 1-3/4 cents to $3.87 after
topping out at $3.94-1/2, the highest for the most-active
contract since Oct. 18.
USDA said corn export sales for the week were 1.226 million
tonnes, near the high end of market expectations.
CBOT December wheat was 12-1/4 cents lower at
$5.95-1/4 a bushel. Wheat rallied 6.5% during the previous four
sessions. The most-active contract hit its highest since
June 30, 2015 overnight.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Elaine Hardcastle,
David Gregorio and Richard Chang)