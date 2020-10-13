Log in
SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

China Sept imports of soy rise to 9.8 mln T as delayed cargoes clear customs

10/13/2020 | 12:04am EDT

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in September climbed as cargoes that were delayed earlier cleared customs, according to data from the General Administration of Customs released on Tuesday.

The world's top soybean importer brought in 9.79 million tonnes of the oilseed in September, up 1.9% from 9.6 million tonnes in August, the data showed.

The figures were also up 19% from 8.2 million tonnes in September last year, according to the data.

"Some cargoes were delayed earlier and cleared customs in September," said Xie Huilan, analyst with agriculture consultancy Cofeed. "The shipments were still mainly from Brazil."

Crushers had been ramping up imports of Brazilian beans earlier on good crush margins, and large arrivals of the oilseed in the past few months have pushed inventories in China to record high levels.

Exports from Brazil had picked up after March as the weather there improved.

China also booked large volumes of U.S. soybeans but mainly for delivery in the new market year (September to August), partly to fulfill its pledge under the Phase 1 trade deal the two countries signed in January this year.

American cargoes were expected to increase next month, and continue to rise in the next few months, analysts said.

Soybean imports surged 15.5% year on year in the first nine months of 2020 to 74.53 million tonnes.

Imports of vegetable oils in September were 921,000 tonnes, down 5.6% from the previous month.

For more details, click on (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

