China Sept imports of soy rise to 9.8 mln T as delayed cargoes clear customs

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in
September climbed as cargoes that were delayed earlier cleared
customs, according to data from the General Administration of
Customs released on Tuesday.
The world's top soybean importer brought in 9.79 million
tonnes of the oilseed in September, up 1.9% from 9.6 million
tonnes in August, the data showed.
The figures were also up 19% from 8.2 million tonnes in
September last year, according to the data.
"Some cargoes were delayed earlier and cleared customs in
September," said Xie Huilan, analyst with agriculture
consultancy Cofeed. "The shipments were still mainly from
Brazil."
Crushers had been ramping up imports of Brazilian beans
earlier on good crush margins, and large arrivals of the oilseed
in the past few months have pushed inventories in China to
record high levels.
Exports from Brazil had picked up after March as the weather
there improved.
China also booked large volumes of U.S. soybeans but mainly
for delivery in the new market year (September to August),
partly to fulfill its pledge under the Phase 1 trade deal the
two countries signed in January this year.
American cargoes were expected to increase next month, and
continue to rise in the next few months, analysts said.
Soybean imports surged 15.5% year on year in the first nine
months of 2020 to 74.53 million tonnes.
Imports of vegetable oils in September were 921,000 tonnes,
down 5.6% from the previous month.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)