Con, soy prices sag on profit-taking after USDA data

CHICAGO, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures
each fell about 2% on Wednesday, a day after monthly U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts failed to offer fresh
bullish news, freeing traders to book profits following recent
multi-year highs, analysts said.
Wheat futures also declined, following the trend, with
beneficial moisture expected to bolster crop prospects in the
U.S. Plains this week.
As of 1:14 p.m. CST (1914 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade May
corn was down 11-1/2 cents at $5.34-1/4 per bushel and May
soybeans were down 31 cents at $14.09 a bushel.
CBOT May wheat was down 5 cents at $6.51-1/2 a bushel.
The benchmark CBOT soybean contract was backing down
from a near seven-year high set Monday at $14.60, while
benchmark corn hit a 7-1/2-year high last month, driven up
by export demand and uncertainty about the size of South
America's crops.
Argentina's Rosario Grains Exchange on Wednesday cut its
estimate of the country's 2020/21 soybean harvest to 45 million
tonnes, from 49 million previously, citing dry weather.
The USDA on Tuesday trimmed its Argentine soy crop estimate
to 47.5 million tonnes, from 48 million last month, but it
raised its estimate of Brazil's soy harvest to 134 million
tonnes, from 133 million. The USDA also raised its forecast of
global ending stocks of both corn and soybeans, bucking trade
expectations for a reduction.
"This time of year, where you didn't get anything from the
USDA with the crop report that the bull can point to, you can
see some liquidation," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn &
Associates.
Funds hold net long positions in CBOT corn and soybean
futures, leaving the markets vulnerable to bouts of long
liquidation.
Meanwhile, attention is starting to turn to the U.S. growing
season with planting just a few weeks away in the Midwest, and
dormant winter wheat crops entering a key growth phase. Storms
are expected this week in portions of the Plains.
"That is helpful for winter wheat crops in the Plains and
some of these dry areas in the western (corn) belt that really
need the rains," Linn said.
The USDA is scheduled to release its U.S. planting
intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports on March 31.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Jan Harvey and
Andrea Ricci)