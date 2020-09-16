Soy climbs to 2-year high on China demand, fund-driven buying

(New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline,
changes dateline from previous PARIS/SINGAPORE)
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures surged to
two-year highs on Wednesday on continued export demand from top
global soy buyer China and fund-driven buying, analysts said.
Corn and wheat futures followed soybeans higher, with
additional support from a more than 4% jump in U.S. crude oil
prices. Corn and soyoil sometimes follow energy prices due
to their role as feed stocks for ethanol and soy-based biodiesel
fuel.
As of 12:42 p.m. CDT (1742 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
November soybean futures were up 18-1/2 cents at $10.10
per bushel after reaching $10.12-1/4, a life-of-contract top and
the highest price for a most-active contract on a continuous
chart since June 2018.
CBOT December corn was up 3-1/2 cents at $3.69-1/2 a
bushel but stayed below Monday's six-month peak of $3.71.
December wheat was up 3-1/4 cents at $5.41-1/2 a bushel.
Soybeans led the way up, extending gains after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 327,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China. The USDA has announced U.S.
soy sales to China in each of the last nine business days.
Technical buying accelerated as the CBOT November contract
pushed above its previous contract high of $10.08-3/4.
"Soybeans lead the grain and oilseed complex higher as fund
money pours in ... on expectations of a tightening balance sheet
as crop yields decline and demand increases in China," StoneX
analyst Arlan Suderman wrote in a client note.
Corn followed soybeans higher. Some traders are considering
whether the roughly $1.30-a-bushel rally in soybean futures
since mid-August will encourage U.S. farmers to plant more soy
and less corn for 2021, a supportive factor for deferred corn
futures.
A Farm Futures producers' survey conducted in late July and
released on Wednesday projected a 4.9% rise in U.S. 2021 soybean
seedings and an 0.3% drop in corn acres.
"There is going to be acreage competition between beans and
corn ... We have not seen that for a couple of years," said Dan
Cekander, president of DC Analysis.
Wheat followed the firm trend, with the CBOT December
contract rebounding from a three-week low.
Egypt's state grain buyer GASC bought 175,000 tonnes of
Russian-origin wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Polish wheat in an
international tender.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago
Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral
in Singapore, Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Timothy
Gardner)