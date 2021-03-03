Soy futures consolidate after gains, keep eye on Brazil weather

* Record Brazil crop, lull in Chinese demand cap soy rally
* Excess rain in Brazil underpin soy, corn futures
* Traders await weekly U.S. export sales data Thursday
CHICAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures
fell on Wednesday as the markets consolidated after rallying in
the previous session.
Strength in the U.S. dollar weighed on prices, analysts
said, because a firm dollar makes American farm products less
attractive to importers.
For soybeans, there was a "lack of fresh supportive news and
demand from China after returning from their Lunar New Year
holiday," CHS Hedging said in a note.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade ended down 5 cents at $14.07-1/2 a bushel, after
climbing 1.5% on Tuesday.
The contract last week touched its highest since June 2014
at $14.45-3/4, as rain delaying Brazil's harvest has fanned
worries about tight short-term supplies of the oilseed.
China, the world's top soybean importer, is expected to
increasingly buy soybeans from Brazil rather than the United
States, which will harvest its next crop in the autumn.
Analysts expect Brazil, the world's top soy exporter, to
harvest a record crop.
"The persistent rains in Brazil still cause consequent
delays in both the soybean harvest and the corn sowing,"
consultancy Agritel said in a note. "In Argentina, on the other
hand, the water deficit remains dominant."
CBOT corn fell 9-3/4 cents to $5.35-1/4 a bushel,
after surging last month to its highest price since June 2013.
CBOT wheat ended down 10-1/4 cents at $6.56 per bushel.
Funds were net sellers of corn, wheat and soybeans, traders
said.
On Thursday, traders will review weekly export sales data
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
U.S. soybean sales in the week ended Feb. 25 are expected to
total 100,000 to 800,000 tonnes, according to analysts. Weekly
sales are estimated at 450,000 to 1.05 million tonnes for corn
and 100,000 to 600,000 tonnes for wheat.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips,
Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)