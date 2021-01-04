Soy rally extends into 2021 on South America supply fears; corn ends mixed

CHICAGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures extended a
rally to 6-1/2-year highs before trimming gains on Monday as dry
crop weather and disruptions to exports in South America
continued to unsettle investors at a time of brisk Chinese
demand, analysts said.
Wheat closed modestly higher, while corn ended mixed, as
both commodities pared gains after surging to six-year highs.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans settled up 2
cents at $13.13 per bushel after soaring to $13.49-1/2, the
highest price on a continuous chart of the most-active soybean
contract since June 2014.
Most-active CBOT corn ended down 1/4 cent at $4.83-3/4
a bushel after hitting $4.97-3/4, nearing the $5 mark for the
first time since May 2014. CBOT March wheat settled up
1-1/2 cents at $6.42 a bushel.
Life-of-contract highs were set in nearly all CBOT soybean,
corn and wheat futures months.
Grains pared gains and turned lower at times as Wall Street
equities sagged, investors booked profits and U.S. farmers
seized the moment to sell some of their last harvest and
portions of the 2021 crop as well.
"It's been a long time since we've seen new-crop (prices)
this high, especially on beans," said Dan Cekander, president of
DC Analysis.
Yet uncertainty about soy and corn supplies in Argentina and
Brazil lent support, sending futures sharply higher in early
moves.
"New year, same old issues," Commerzbank said in a note.
"As 2021 begins, it is once again the same concerns about
limited supply from South America and strong Chinese demand that
are driving up soybean and corn prices."
Argentina's announcement last week of a suspension of corn
exports until March, to ensure ample domestic food supply,
deepened uncertainty about South American crops as dry weather
continued to raise doubts over upcoming harvests.
The news came just after a near three-week strike by
Argentine oilseed-crushing workers that disrupted supply from
the world's largest exporter of soymeal livestock feed.
Grain markets have been sensitive to any risks over South
American supply as strong Chinese import demand has already
absorbed much available soy and corn on the world market.
Those factors helped corn, soybean and wheat futures notch
double-digit percentage gains over 2020.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Additional reporting by Gus
Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Bernadette Baum, David Evans and Peter Cooney)