Soy turns lower as U.S. harvest pressure overshadows China buying

* U.S. soy, corn harvest under way amid favorable weather
* Soymeal buoyed as Argentine crush pace lags
* Corn ends fractionally lower on U.S. harvest pressure
* Egypt buys Russian wheat at international tender
* Corn capped by surprise crop ratings improvement
CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ended
lower on Tuesday, retreating from early strength as pressure
from the expanding U.S. harvest outweighed support from
continued soy sales to China and strength in soymeal futures,
traders said.
Corn futures drifted lower on strong U.S. crop ratings and
promising Midwest harvest weather, but wheat gained on
international export demand.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) ended 2-3/4 cents lower at $10.19-3/4 per
bushel.
CBOT wheat ended up 3-1/4 cents at $5.58 a bushel,
while corn finished down 1/2 cent at $3.69-1/4 a bushel.
"You're at a technical selling point on soybeans, as well as
seeing harvest pressure," said Dax Wedemeyer, broker/analyst at
Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "We’re hearing better-than-expected
yield reports. That’s cooled the rally a bit."
The USDA said late on Monday that U.S. farmers had completed
6% of the soybean harvest and that the corn harvest was 8%
complete. Forecasts called for fair Midwest weather
over the next two weeks that should keep combines rolling.
On the demand side, the USDA confirmed sales of 266,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 264,000 tonnes to unknown
destinations, marking the 13th consecutive business day of sales
to China. The USDA also reported sales of U.S. corn to China and
unknown destinations.
A reduced soybean crush in Argentina, the world's top
supplier of soymeal and soyoil, lifted U.S. soymeal prices, said
Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International. The
front four CBOT soymeal futures contracts set
life-of-contract highs on Tuesday.
Wheat futures advanced, supported by robust global export
business.
"Cash (wheat) prices in the Black Sea region are up four
weeks in a row," said Reilly.
Egypt's state wheat buyer, the General Authority for Supply
Commodities (GASC), purchased 405,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at
around $256 per tonne (including freight), up about $7 a tonne
from what it paid in a similar tender last week.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by
Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Richard Chang and Peter Cooney)