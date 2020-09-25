U.S. corn, soy futures firm after four days of losses; wheat weak

CHICAGO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and
soybean futures rose on Friday, bouncing back from four straight
days of declines on a mild round of bargain buying, traders
said.
But wheat futures weakened, weighed down by a firm dollar,
which makes U.S. supplies more expensive to overseas buyers.
Soybeans fell 4.1% this week, their biggest weekly
decline since mid-March, while corn's weekly loss of 3.6%
was set to be its biggest since early April.
The declines caused some investors to square positions ahead
of the weekend although the gains were muted by expectations of
a pick-up in the harvest pace in the coming days.
"You are seeing a little bit of evening up," said Jim
Gerlach, president of A/C Trading. "I'll be surprised if they
can keep it up because it is going to be a big harvest weekend."
Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures ended
up 2-1/2 cents at $10.02-1/2 a bushel. CBOT December corn
was 1-3/4 cents higher at $3.65-1/4 a bushel.
Traders expect market pressure in the coming days as
harvesting speeds up and growers book sales directly off their
combines, which will cause commercial dealers to hedge those
cash purchases of corn and soybeans with shorts in the futures
market.
"We are going to have a good weather weekend for harvest,
and farmers are expected to respond with plenty of slicing and
dicing, and plenty of selling," said Charlie Sernatinger, global
head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital.
CBOT December wheat was off 5-1/2 cents at $5.44-1/4 a
bushel. Wheat fell 5.4% this week.
The dollar extended its gains on Friday and was on track for
its biggest weekly gain since early April.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter and Steve Orlofsky)