Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryNews 
SummaryAll News

U.S. corn, soy futures firm after four days of losses; wheat weak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

CHICAGO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose on Friday, bouncing back from four straight days of declines on a mild round of bargain buying, traders said.

But wheat futures weakened, weighed down by a firm dollar, which makes U.S. supplies more expensive to overseas buyers.

Soybeans fell 4.1% this week, their biggest weekly decline since mid-March, while corn's weekly loss of 3.6% was set to be its biggest since early April.

The declines caused some investors to square positions ahead of the weekend although the gains were muted by expectations of a pick-up in the harvest pace in the coming days.

"You are seeing a little bit of evening up," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading. "I'll be surprised if they can keep it up because it is going to be a big harvest weekend."

Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures ended up 2-1/2 cents at $10.02-1/2 a bushel. CBOT December corn was 1-3/4 cents higher at $3.65-1/4 a bushel.

Traders expect market pressure in the coming days as harvesting speeds up and growers book sales directly off their combines, which will cause commercial dealers to hedge those cash purchases of corn and soybeans with shorts in the futures market.

"We are going to have a good weather weekend for harvest, and farmers are expected to respond with plenty of slicing and dicing, and plenty of selling," said Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital.

CBOT December wheat was off 5-1/2 cents at $5.44-1/4 a bushel. Wheat fell 5.4% this week.

The dollar extended its gains on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly gain since early April. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter and Steve Orlofsky)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.36% 363.5 End-of-day quote.-4.96%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.48% 333.6 End-of-day quote.11.30%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.04% 32.35 End-of-day quote.-6.18%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.14% 549.75 End-of-day quote.-1.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
02:58pU.S. corn, soy futures firm after four days of losses; wheat weak
RE
12:02pU.S. corn, soy futures snap losing streak; wheat weakens
RE
09/23U.S. wheat, corn, soy fall as dollar rises; harvest accelerates
RE
09/23U.S. wheat futures fall on fading export hopes, corn weak, soy flat
RE
09/22Soy turns lower as U.S. harvest pressure overshadows China buying
RE
09/22Argentina soy crushing dented by FX woes and taxes, export chamber says
RE
09/22Argentina soy crushing to fall 9.5% this year, export chamber says
RE
09/22Soy climbs on continued China buying; wheat up on global demand
RE
09/16Brazil's soy frontier to grow at fastest pace in four years
RE
09/16Soy climbs to 2-year high on China demand, fund-driven buying
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group