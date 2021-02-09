Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. sees corn, soy supplies shrinking as exports rise

02/09/2021 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Strong export demand will cut into already tight U.S. supplies of corn and soybeans by more than previously forecast, the government said on Tuesday.

But the outlook for corn supplies fell short of market expectations, sparking a sell-off in the futures market that hit a fresh 7-1/2-year high ahead of the report's release.

If realized, the U.S. corn and soybean stockpiles would be the smallest in seven years before the next U.S. crop is harvested. Forecasts for low supplies have spurred importers and domestic processors to buy up crops ahead of potential shortfalls.

The U.S. Agriculture Department in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report projected corn ending stocks for the 2020/21 marketing year at 1.502 billion bushels and soybean ending stocks at 120 million bushels. That compares with its January outlook for corn stocks of 1.552 billion and soybean stocks of 140 million.

Analysts had expected the report to show corn ending stocks of 1.392 billion and soy ending stocks of 123 million, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

USDA boosted its outlook for soybean exports by 20 million bushels to 2.250 billion and its corn export projection by 50 million to 2.600 billion. It left its forecast for soybean crush -- the process where soybeans are converted into meal and oil -- unchanged at 2.200 billion bushels.

The government pegged wheat end stocks at 836 million, unchanged from its January outlook. Analysts expectations were for 834 million.

Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat turned negative after the report was released while soybean futures retreated from three-week highs. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.78% 563.75 End-of-day quote.16.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.63% 61.06 Delayed Quote.15.86%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.35% 436.3 End-of-day quote.-0.90%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.33% 45.7 End-of-day quote.5.31%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.26% 655.75 End-of-day quote.2.38%
WTI 0.50% 58.34 Delayed Quote.19.09%
All news about SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
06:30aU.S. sees corn, soy supplies shrinking as exports rise
RE
06:04aUSDA sees smaller corn, soy supplies as exports rise - WASDE
RE
01/28Argentina 2020/21 soy crop estimate cut slightly to 46 mln tonnes -exchange
RE
01/25Corn, soy up on bargain-buying after Friday’s slump; wheat also climbs
RE
01/25Corn, soy up on bargain-buying after Friday’s slump; wheat also climbs
RE
01/15Brazil soy firms commit to zero deforestation from 2020
RE
01/15Brazil soy firms commit to zero deforestation from 2020
RE
01/15Wheat rises on Russian export tax plan; corn, soy fall on profit-taking
RE
01/14U.S. soy rallies on signs of strong demand; corn, wheat rise
RE
01/13Argentina 2020/21 soy harvest seen at 47 mln tonnes - rosario grains exchange
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ