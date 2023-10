BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China imported 7.15 million metric tons of soybeans in September, customs data showed on Friday, falling 7.3% from a year ago after a spike in prices curbed recent purchases.

Total soy imports in the first nine months of the year were up 14.4% year-on-year at 77.8 million tons, the General Administration of Customs data showed. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Jamie Freed)