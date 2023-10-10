By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections of U.S. soybeans have jumped by nearly 1 million metric tons from the previous week reported by the USDA, which is in turn supporting soybean futures.

Soybean export inspections totaled 1.64 million tons for the week ended Oct. 5, which is up from 676,659 tons reported in the previous week. This brings inspections for the current marketing year that started in September to 3.63 million tons. That's up 30% from this time last year--giving soybean futures trading on the CBOT a lift of 0.3%.

Meanwhile, corn and wheat inspections are down from the previous week. Corn inspections totaled 550,585 tons, while wheat inspections were 395,017 tons.

Yemen was the leading destination for wheat reported this week, Mexico was the leading destination for corn and China was the leading destination for soybeans.

CBOT corn futures were down 0.3% in trading after the report's release, while wheat was down 2%.

