By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections of U.S. soybeans rose for the week ended Jan. 11, the Agriculture Department reported.

In its latest weekly grain export inspections report, the USDA said Tuesday that soybean inspections totaled 1.26 million metric tons, up from 1.04 million tons reported the previous week. Corn inspections fell to 875,621 tons from 1.09 million tons the previous week, and wheat inspections totaled 234,205 tons, down from 501,910 tons.

Year-to-date soybean and wheat inspections continue to be behind last year's pace. Soybeans are down 21% from last year and wheat is 17% lower. Corn is up 29% from the previous year.

Japan was the leading destination for U.S. wheat, while Mexico was the leading destination for U.S. corn. China was the leading destination for soybeans.

Grains are lower in Tuesday trading, with most-active corn down 1%, soybeans 0.2% weaker, and wheat 2.6% lower.

To see related data, search "USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-24 1341ET