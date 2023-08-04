WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was stronger Friday, seeing a continuation of Thursday's bounce ahead of the long weekend.

Gains in Chicago soybeans and soyoil provided spillover support for canola, and European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were higher.

Hot and dry Prairie weather was also supportive, although most of the canola crop is still thought to be in relatively good shape, according to reports.

The Canadian dollar was near unchanged, providing little direction.

The canola market will be closed Monday for Terry Fox Day, and many other Canadian institutions are also closed for provincial holidays.

About 11,500 canola contracts traded as of 12:15 p.m. EDT.

Prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton:

Canola

Contracts Prices Change

Nov 793.70 up 12.80 Jan 796.70 up 12.50 Mar 797.30 up 11.70 May 794.60 up 11.10

Source: MarketsFarm

