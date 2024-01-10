WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Wednesday, taking back most of Tuesday's gains as the correction proved short-lived and bearish technical signals kept values under pressure.

The most-active March contract remained well below most major moving averages, although chart support appeared to be holding to the downside as the recent weakness should be bringing in some end-user demand.

Losses in Chicago soybeans and soyoil added to the softer tone in canola, although European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were up on the day.

There were an estimated 32,562 contracts traded on Wednesday, down from Tuesday when 35,370 contracts traded. Spreading accounted for 16,574 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Mar 619.60 dn 5.70 May 627.60 dn 5.30 Jul 633.20 dn 5.30 Nov 631.90 dn 5.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Contracts Spread Volume Mar/May 7.00 under to 8.20 under 6,146 Mar/Jul 12.90 under to 13.90 under 46 Mar/Nov 12.40 under to 12.50 under 10 May/Jul 5.00 under to 5.90 under 1,658 Jul/Nov 1.60 over to 0.70 over 427

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

