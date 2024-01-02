WINNIPEG, Manitoba--After the first trading day of 2024, the ICE Futures canola market was under pressure due to weakness from comparable oils, but losses were tempered by a weaker Canadian dollar.

While Chicago soyoil was up, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were in the red, while crude oil eased back.

At mid-afternoon, the loonie was down six-tenths of a United States cent compared to Friday's close. The Bank of Canada didn't publish an exchange rate on Monday due to New Year's Day.

There were 26,797 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Friday when 21,084 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 14,230 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change Mar 643.10 dn 10.30 May 651.60 dn 9.50 Jul 658.00 dn 8.80 Nov 656.10 dn 7.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 7.20 under to 8.70 under 3,484 Mar/Jul 13.50 under to 15.00 under 226 Mar/Nov 10.80 under to 12.00 under 205 May/Jul 5.00 under to 6.60 under 1,955 Jul/Nov 3.40 over to 1.80 over 1,245

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

