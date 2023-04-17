By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections for U.S. corn jumped from the previous week, bringing the large gap in total exports slightly closer to last year.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn export inspections for the week ended April 13 totaled 1.22 million metric tons, up from 839,165 tons the previous week. Soybean inspections totaled 526,376 tons and wheat inspections totaled 239,907 tons, both down from the previous week.

Strong exports for corn this week helped to slightly narrow the difference between inspections from last year and this year, although total inspections remain 35.5% behind last year's pace, the USDA said.

Japan and Mexico were the leading destinations for U.S. corn. Mexico was the leading destination for wheat. China was the leading destination for soybeans.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT are higher in trading Monday, with most-active corn futures up 0.3%, soybeans up 0.8% and wheat up 0.9%.

