Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous session amid global supply concerns spurred by an escalation of tensions in the Black Sea after last week's Ukrainian drone attack near a Russian export hub.

Expectations of demand from India also underpinned wheat prices as the country considers cutting or abolishing tariffs on the grain.

Soybean and corn futures retreated after Friday's advance.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.9% at $6.45 a bushel, as of 0124 GMT, after initially rising to $6.54-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Aug. 2.

* Soybeans fell 1.3% to $13.15-1/2 a bushel, while corn shed 0.4% to $4.95-1/2 a bushel.

* Russia has military and technical capabilities to eliminate threats to security in the Black Sea, the TASS news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday.

* Ryabkov, who blamed the United States and Britain for the escalation of tensions, spoke days after Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian warship near the Russian port of Novorossiysk and a Russian tanker near Crimea.

* U.S. bank JPMorgan last week stopped processing payments for the Russian Agricultural Bank, Russia said on Friday, as it demanded action, not promises, from Washington to help Russian grains and fertiliser reach global markets.

* India is considering cutting or abolishing wheat import taxes, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said, as the world's second-biggest producer struggles to contain prices.

* Six grain wagons in a 61-car train headed for a Ukrainian river port derailed in Moldova on Saturday as extreme heat weakened the rails, the country's railway system said.

* Floodwaters from Typhoon Doksuri continued to deluge farms and cities in northeast China on Saturday, while authorities in other parts of the country struggled to deal with the aftermath of one of the strongest storms in years.

* Rains in parts of the U.S. Midwest during the crucial crop development phase are likely to improve yields.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soyoil, wheat and corn futures contracts on Friday and net sellers of soymeal futures contracts, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets started in a cautious mood on Monday after a mixed U.S. jobs report sparked a rally in beaten-down bonds, but new hurdles lay ahead in the shape of U.S. and Chinese inflation figures due later this week.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)