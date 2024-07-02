* Corn futures tick higher after Monday's more than 3% rally

* Wheat turns lower on technical trading

* Traders keep eye on Argentina farmer selling pace

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures extended gains on Tuesday on short-covering and U.S. crop condition questions, while soybean prices also turned higher on strength in the vegetable oil and meal markets, traders said.

The condition of the U.S. corn crop deteriorated in the latest week while national soybean ratings held steady after floods swamped portions of the northwestern Midwest, government data showed on Monday.

But some meteorological models are predicting the western Corn Belt in the U.S. Midwest could face dry weather and high heat in late July or early August, which could impact soybean pod setting.

"If you have a super wet crop, and it turns super hot, that's about as bad of a weather picture as it can get for beans," said Angie Setzer, a partner at Consus Ag

Meanwhile, profit-taking sent wheat futures heading lower from the previous session's one-week high.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) had added 0.12% to $4.21 a bushel by 1614 GMT, having climbed more than 3% in the previous session.

Wheat was down 1.61% to $5.80-3/4 a bushel while soybeans gained 0.23% to $11.13-1/2 a bushel.

Corn traders continued to wrestle with last week's acreage report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, given the agency in recent years has overstated corn acres in its June reports. USDA reported on Friday that U.S. farmers planted more corn than the government forecast in March, news that helped drive corn futures to contract lows.

"In seven out of the last nine years, the USDA has been higher than final in their June projections for corn plantings, with the average miss coming in around 1.1 million," Setzer said.

Strength in the soymeal market carried over to give soybean futures a boost early in the session, traders said, as funds and other market participants are keeping a close eye on the sluggish pace of soybean crop sales by Argentinian farmers. (Additional eporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris. Editing by Rashmi Aich, Subhranshu Sahu, David Goodman and Paul Simao)