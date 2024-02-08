By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Stocks of most of Canada's main field crops were down as of the end of last year with lower production, particularly in the west of the country where overall dry growing conditions mean poorer yields

Total wheat stocks were down 10.3% from a year earlier to 20.7 million metric tons as of Dec. 31, the agency said.

On-farm stocks were 11.7% lower and deliveries of wheat off-farm slipped 1.7%, while wheat exports climbed 2.7% to 10.6 million tons.

Canadian stocks of canola were 1.3% higher year-over-year at 12.9 million tons, which the agency said reflected an increase in on-farm stocks that offset lower commercial stocks. Canola exports were down 25.2% to 2.5 million, which the agency said may be due to lower demand with increased global supply of other oilseeds such as soybeans.

Total stocks of corn for grain were 4.8% lower at 11.3 million tons as of the end of December.

Soybean stocks advanced with increased production, rising 9.8% to 3.8 million tons. On-farm stocks increased 7.0%, while commercial stocks were up 13.5%.

The data on crop stocks held on farms comes from a survey of about 9,600 Canadian farmers, while data on commercial stocks comes from the Canadian Grain Commission and figures for commercial stocks is from a survey of handlers and agents of crops.

