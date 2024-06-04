* CBOT corn holds near 6-week low as U.S. crop off to good
start
* Soybeans off 1-month low, wheat recovers from 2-week
trough
* Wheat market eyes import tenders, Russian weather

By Gus Trompiz and Bernadette Christina
       PARIS/JAKARTA, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures
edged lower on Tuesday to hold near a six-week low after a
government report underscored a favourable start to the U.S.
growing season.
    Soybeans inched higher to come off a one-month low but like
corn remained curbed by U.S. planting progress as well as
pressure from a slide in crude oil prices.
    Wheat steadied after a two-week low as the market awaited
the outcome of tenders on Tuesday by major importers Egypt and
Algeria, and continued to monitor yield-threatening weather in
leading exporter Russia.
    The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was down 0.3% at $4.42 a bushel by 0913 GMT,
hovering near Monday's six-week low of $4.39.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 75% of the
U.S. corn crop as good-to-excellent in its first condition score
for the 2024 crop, above the average estimate of 70% in a
Reuters analyst poll and also up from 64% a year earlier.
    In a weekly crop progress report released after Monday's
market close, the USDA also estimated that farmers had planted
91% of their intended corn acres by Sunday, ahead of the
five-year average of 89% despite wet weather in recent weeks.
    "Better-than-expected corn conditions and rapid seeding
progress had all led to a fall in pricing," said Andrew Whitelaw
at agricultural consultants Episode 3 in Canberra.
    The USDA also estimated that U.S. soybean planting remained
ahead of the five-year average pace, with 78% of the expected
area planted.
    For wheat, it nudged up the good/excellent score for winter
wheat, harvesting of which is under way, and gave a first rating
of spring wheat that was above average analyst estimate.
    "With the start of the wheat harvest and the absence of any
planting delays, the U.S. market (...) erased its risk
premiums," Argus analysts said in a note.
    CBOT soybeans inched up 0.04% to $11.85 a bushel after
earlier touching a one-month low at $11.82.
    CBOT wheat added 0.3% to $6.74-3/4 a bushel to come
off an earlier two-week low at $6.67.
    Corn and soybean markets are nonetheless monitoring
downgrades to harvest forecasts in major exporter Brazil.
    Wheat prices remained underpinned by adverse weather in
Russia, where analysts have slashed harvest projections in the
past month following frosts and dryness.
    Analysts fear hot weather and limited rain could further
strain Russian winter wheat crops after light showers last week.
    
    
 Prices at 0913 GMT                       
                         Last     Change  Pct Move
 CBOT wheat              674.75   2.00    0.30
 CBOT corn               442.00   -1.50   -0.34
 CBOT soy                1185.00  0.50    0.04
 Paris wheat             258.75   0.00    0.00
 Paris maize             227.50   0.00    0.00
 Paris rapeseed          476.75   -2.50   -0.52
 WTI crude oil           72.77    -1.45   -1.95
 Euro/dlr                1.09     0.00    -0.31
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US
 cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per metric
 ton
 

    

 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Bernadette Christina in
Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Varun H K and David Evans)