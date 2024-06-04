* CBOT corn holds near 6-week low as U.S. crop off to good start * Soybeans off 1-month low, wheat recovers from 2-week trough * Wheat market eyes import tenders, Russian weather By Gus Trompiz and Bernadette Christina PARIS/JAKARTA, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged lower on Tuesday to hold near a six-week low after a government report underscored a favourable start to the U.S. growing season. Soybeans inched higher to come off a one-month low but like corn remained curbed by U.S. planting progress as well as pressure from a slide in crude oil prices. Wheat steadied after a two-week low as the market awaited the outcome of tenders on Tuesday by major importers Egypt and Algeria, and continued to monitor yield-threatening weather in leading exporter Russia. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $4.42 a bushel by 0913 GMT, hovering near Monday's six-week low of $4.39. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 75% of the U.S. corn crop as good-to-excellent in its first condition score for the 2024 crop, above the average estimate of 70% in a Reuters analyst poll and also up from 64% a year earlier. In a weekly crop progress report released after Monday's market close, the USDA also estimated that farmers had planted 91% of their intended corn acres by Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 89% despite wet weather in recent weeks. "Better-than-expected corn conditions and rapid seeding progress had all led to a fall in pricing," said Andrew Whitelaw at agricultural consultants Episode 3 in Canberra. The USDA also estimated that U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the five-year average pace, with 78% of the expected area planted. For wheat, it nudged up the good/excellent score for winter wheat, harvesting of which is under way, and gave a first rating of spring wheat that was above average analyst estimate. "With the start of the wheat harvest and the absence of any planting delays, the U.S. market (...) erased its risk premiums," Argus analysts said in a note. CBOT soybeans inched up 0.04% to $11.85 a bushel after earlier touching a one-month low at $11.82. CBOT wheat added 0.3% to $6.74-3/4 a bushel to come off an earlier two-week low at $6.67. Corn and soybean markets are nonetheless monitoring downgrades to harvest forecasts in major exporter Brazil. Wheat prices remained underpinned by adverse weather in Russia, where analysts have slashed harvest projections in the past month following frosts and dryness. Analysts fear hot weather and limited rain could further strain Russian winter wheat crops after light showers last week. Prices at 0913 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 674.75 2.00 0.30 CBOT corn 442.00 -1.50 -0.34 CBOT soy 1185.00 0.50 0.04 Paris wheat 258.75 0.00 0.00 Paris maize 227.50 0.00 0.00 Paris rapeseed 476.75 -2.50 -0.52 WTI crude oil 72.77 -1.45 -1.95 Euro/dlr 1.09 0.00 -0.31 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per metric ton (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Bernadette Christina in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Varun H K and David Evans)