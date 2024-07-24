By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 1.2%, to $10.63 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with the upheaval in the U.S. presidential race keeping soybeans volatile.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.1%, to $4.17 3/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for September delivery rose 0.9%, to $5.47 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Going Under: After staying afloat in Wednesday morning trading, CBOT soybeans fell through the afternoon, with the rally earlier this week on news that Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race stalling out. Biden's exit eased some pressure on soybeans and other commodities, but the possibility of former President Trump winning in November still has traders assuming a risk-off stance. "The election seems less clear in the November victor," says AgResource in a note.

Short-Covering Wave: Short-covering of CBOT grain futures continued Wednesday, but lost steam late in the session, affirming trader skepticism on the longevity of the short-covering streak. "We have gotten past the shock stage of the shift in the forecast and the short covering is fizzling out a bit," said Sterling Smith of AgriSompo. Indications of hotter weather had sparked the rally.

Dog Days of Summer: The latest forecast by the NOAA has much of the U.S. Corn Belt receiving below-normal precipitation with above-average temperatures through Aug. 6, which provided much of the support grains saw throughout the day, before paring gains near the end of the session. Areas of low precipitation seem concentrated in the Central Plains and out West. The eastern Corn Belt, however, looks to have nearly normal rainfall, with Indiana and Ohio in particular receiving above-average rain.

INSIGHT

Plenty to Go Around: The expected bumper crop this year combined with large inventories from last year kept a lid on grain futures today. "Enthusiasm is lacking for any real bullish moves, understandably so with 2024 U.S. crops in good shape and supply and demand tables well-stocked into 2024/25," said Matt Zeller of StoneX in a note.

Bracing for Change: Next month's WASDE report from the USDA is expected to contain the changes to expected crop yields that July didn't have, Daniel Flynn of Price Futures Group said in a note. That's because the method that these yield outlooks are made changes in August, with the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, or NASS, taking over as lead prognosticators. "The NASS estimates in August are based on farmer surveys for soybean/corn yields, with field surveys conducted for the September report," said Flynn.

Higher Forecast: Russia is expected to grow more grain than previously anticipated, SovEcon said in a note. The firm forecast that Russia will produce 130.5 million metric tons of grain this year, up 3.1 million tons from the firm's previous forecast. Of that, 84.2 million tons of that output is wheat, which is 3.5 million tons higher than previously anticipated, said SovEcon, attributing the uptick to favorable weather for wheat growing in Siberia, as well as strong yields for winter wheat in the country's southern region. Russia's wheat production figures are key as its export market has global impact.

AHEAD

--Ethanol producer Valero Energy will release their second quarter earnings at 6:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Cold Storage report at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its monthly Livestock Slaughter report at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

07-24-24 1544ET