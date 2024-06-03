By Kirk Maltais

--Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.7%% to $11.85 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday, in reaction to trader anticipation for strong crops heading into June.

--Wheat for July delivery fell 0.8% to $6.73 a bushel.

--Corn for July delivery fell 0.7% to $4.42 3/4 a bushel.

Early Signs: Soybean planting is expected to be mostly complete in the coming weeks, with more than half of the crop expected to be emerging as of this week, says Charlie Sernatinger of Marex in a note. Early crops are seeing little to no weather stress, says Sernatinger, which appears reflected by how they look. "If the crop is out of the ground, it looks spectacular," he says. Traders and analysts expect this afternoon's Crop Progress report to show this progress, and positioned themselves in preparation for that.

Lost in the Sauce: CBOT wheat was up 2.7% pre-market, but quickly fell off as corn and soybeans extended their slide. "It's a push and pull kind of start to the week with stressful Black Sea values pulling world wheat futures higher while favorable Central U.S. weather pushes U.S. row crop futures lower," said AgResource. The status of Russian wheat crops have been a factor moving futures, as damage to Russia's crop may allow room for U.S. exports to take more market share.

Hedging Their Bets: Open interest in grain futures fell for the week ended May 31, according to data released by JPMorgan Global Commodities Research. The firm says that open interest in grains totaled $183.8 billion for the week, which is down $1.97 billion from the previous week. Activity has tapered off from previous weeks, with trader attention turning toward the weather outlook for crops being planted in North America and elsewhere. "Agri commodity row crop markets are in a weather dependent phase, with Northern Hemisphere winter and recently planted spring crops in formative development stages," the firm said. Any surprises in today's Crop Progress report could create a new influx of money entering futures.

Looking Up: U.S. grain export inspections are up from the previous week across the board, according to the latest data from the USDA. In its latest weekly report, the agency said corn export inspections totaled 1.37 million metric tons for the week ended May 30. That's up from 1.13 million tons reported last week. Soybean shipments totaled 348,644 tons and wheat shipments were 416,010 tons - both of which were higher from last week. Prospects for grain export demand have been top of mind for traders and analysts, along with weather in growing areas.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly Commitment of Traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

