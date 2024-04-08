By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections of U.S. grains for the week ended April 4 fell back from the previous week, the Department of Agriculture reports.

In its latest weekly report, the USDA said that for the week, corn inspections totaled 1.42 million metric tons, soybean inspections totaled 484,328 tons, and wheat inspections totaled 497,534 tons. All three of these totals are down from the prior week, but in the case of corn and wheat higher than this time last year.

The Philippines were the leading destination of wheat for the week, while Mexico was the leading destination for corn and China was the leading destination for soybeans.

Most active grain futures trading on the CBOT are higher in morning trading -- with corn up 0.2%, soybeans up 0.1%, and wheat up 0.6%.

To see related data, search "USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-24 1152ET