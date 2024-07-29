By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections of U.S. grains rose for the week ended July 25, with all three row crops beating the previous week.

In its latest weekly report issued Monday, corn inspections totaled 1.06 million metric tons, while soybean inspections totaled 403,268 tons and wheat totaled 431,233 tons, according to data from the Department of Agriculture. All three totals exceeded the previous week, with inspections for corn and soybeans more than this time last year and wheat less, according to USDA data.

The Philippines were the leading destination for U.S. wheat, while Mexico was the leading destination for both corn and soybeans.

Corn inspections remain 34% higher in the 2024/25 marketing year than in the previous one to 46.66 million tons, according to the USDA. Soybean inspections are down 15% to 42.76 million tons, and wheat inspections have risen 11% to 3.05 million tons.

CBOT grain futures were trading mixed on Monday, with most-active corn futures down 0.4% to $4.08 a pound, soybeans down 1.6%, and wheat up 1.1%.

