By Kirk Maltais

--Wheat for September delivery rose 1.8% to $5.45 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with buyers responding to the multi-year lows seen in wheat by bargain-hunting.

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.1% to $4.05 3/4 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.7% to $10.37 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Opportunity Knocks: Weakness seen in CBOT grains this week attempted a turnaround in Friday's session, with wheat leading the gains. The charge toward multi-year lows uncovered new buying interest among end users, Arlan Suderman of StoneX said in a note. "That doesn't mean that prices can't go lower from here, but for now, they are finding some support," Suderman said. He added that quality issues with global what supplies helped boost prices.

Playing it Safe: Gains seen early in the day sputtered out in the face of overwhelming indications of strong crops in the U.S., while the technology outages seen globally had traders adopting an increasingly risk-off approach, Rich Nelson of Allendale said. "I would suggest the IT issues have many traders playing it safe today," he said.

INSIGHT

Second Term: Many U.S. farmers are concerned that they may have to strengthen their budgets ahead of a renewed trade war with China, due to the increasing likelihood that former President Donald Trump will beat President Joe Biden in their general election rematch this November. "I worry about the commodities as a political weapon, and who gets hurt in a trade war," said John Ackerman, a farmer outside of Morton, Ill. Trump has touted plans for additional duties of 60% or more on Chinese shipments, which could negatively impact demand for U.S. exports.

AHEAD

--The USDA will release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

--The USDA will release its weekly Crop Progress report at 4 p.m. ET Monday.

--Archer Daniels Midland Co. will release its second quarter earnings before the market opens Tuesday.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-24 1635ET