-- Wheat for July delivery fell 1.9% to $6.45 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, with U.S. export sales sinking as a result of lacking consumer interest.

-- Corn for July delivery fell 0.7% to $4.39 1/4 a bushel.

-- Soybeans for July delivery fell 0.3% to $11.76 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lack of Challenge: Worries about how U.S. wheat competes on the world stage was the main pressure point Wednesday, with the market reacting to a report that Chinese trading firms are loading up on domestic wheat for their storage needs, instead of buying from abroad.

"The U.S. remains $35 per metric ton above the world market, which is starting to limit all importer interest," said Karl Setzer of Consus Ag Consulting.

Thursday's export report is expected to show weekly sales between 100,000 and 600,000 tons, according to analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Low Threat Level: The recent crop progress report from the USDA confirmed farmers have mostly been able to plant as intended. With farmers now in the growing phase of their crops, attention is turning to weather -- and the near-term weather forecast poses no threat to grain health.

"The dry forecast ahead has removed any remaining planting concerns," said Rich Nelson of Allendale. "So far, there are no near term risk-on stories."

INSIGHT

It Gets Worse: Russian wheat crops are getting worse, said agricultural research firm SovEcon in a note. The firm now forecasts the Russian wheat crop at 80.7 million metric tons, down from a previous estimate of 82.1 million tons.

That makes it nearly 14 million tons SovEcon has cut out of its forecast since first providing one for this year.

Even so, traders didn't seize much momentum off of Russia's issues, focusing more on the strong U.S. showing for spring wheat in Monday's crop progress report.

Extend the Trend: The onset of the summer driving season following the Memorial Day holiday appears to be here, according to EIA data.

For the second straight week, weekly production and inventory data show U.S. daily ethanol average production has risen to its highest level in nearly two months, at 1.072 million bushels a day. That is the highest average production since the first week of April, and the fourth consecutive increase to average production.

Stockpiles are down for the third consecutive week, bringing them to 23.05 million barrels. It is the lowest amount since mid-December 2023.

While they have been sliding in recent weeks, ethanol inventories remain relatively high, said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage.

AHEAD

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

-- The CFTC is due to release its weekly commitments of traders report at 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday.

-- The USDA is scheduled to release its weekly grains export inspections report at 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

-- The USDA is due to release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. EDT Monday.

