 
       PARIS/JAKARTA, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn
and soybean futures regained ground on Thursday after losses
this week on favourable crop prospects, and as investors
adjusted positions before U.S. inflation data and Brazilian and
U.S. crop forecasts.
    The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was up 1.3% at $5.69 a bushel by 1031 GMT, while  
CBOT corn rose 0.7% to $4.10-1/4 a bushel, after a near
two-week low in the previous session.
    CBOT soybeans were up 0.4% at $10.71 a bushel, after
falling to another near four-year low.     
    Financial markets are bracing for a U.S. consumer price
inflation (CPI) reading on Thursday that will provide another
pointer to possible interest rate cuts.            
    Grain markets will also get an update on Brazilian crops
from monthly forecasts from the Conab agency on Thursday before
the U.S. Department of Agriculture publishes U.S. and world
supply and demand forecasts on Friday.
    "Today's CPI inflation data is July's no. 1 most important
macro data point," Peak Trading Research said on Friday. "After
today's CPI data, it's then all eyes on Friday's USDA report."
    Traders continued to monitor weather charts as the northern
hemisphere growing season enters its key stages.
    In the United States, rapid wheat harvest progress and good
growing conditions for corn and soybeans have weighed on Chicago
prices. Traders were still watching for signs of dryness as corn
approaches its pollination period.
    Tepid demand has also curbed grain prices, though China has
booked its first purchases of U.S. soybeans for the 2024/25
marketing year, buying 132,000 metric tons of the oilseed.
    
 Prices at 1031 GMT                       
                         Last     Change  Pct Move
 CBOT wheat              569.00   7.50    1.34
 CBOT corn               410.25   3.00    0.74
 CBOT soy                1071.00  4.00    0.37
 Paris wheat             223.25   2.50    1.13
 Paris maize             217.00   1.00    0.46
 Paris rapeseed          478.25   1.25    0.26
 WTI crude oil           82.43    0.33    0.40
 Euro/dlr                1.08     0.00    0.17
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US
 cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per metric
 ton
 
 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Bernadette Christina in
Jakarta; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Barbara Lewis)