JAKARTA, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures rose slightly early on Thursday, steadying after losses in the previous session that were caused by favourable U.S. crop conditions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.31% at $5.63-1/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT, after falling 1.83% on Wednesday, its lowest since April 19.

* CBOT corn rose 0.49% to $4.09-1/4 a bushel, after hitting a two-week low in the previous session.

* Soybeans was up 0.14% to $10.68-1/2 a bushel, after falling to its lowest since November 2020.

* Traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture will increase its ending stocks and production estimates for U.S. corn in a monthly supply/demand report on Friday.

* China has booked its first purchases of U.S. soybeans for the 2024/25 marketing year, buying 132,000 metric tons of the oilseed, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed in a sales announcement on Wednesday.

* Brazilian grain exporters association Anec estimated Brazil soy export in July at 10.29 million tons, while corn exports are likely to reach 4.09 million tons, both higher than previous forecast.

* Egypt has lowered its wheat self-sufficiency target for the current fiscal year to 51% from previous target of 65%, even as it plans to increase its farmed area, a cabinet report showed on Wednesday, in line with plans to diversify agricultural exports.

* Brazil wheat harvest seen at 8.22 million tons in 2024/2025 cycle, StoneX said, up 6% from previous forecast.

* European Union farming association Copa-Cogeca on Wednesday forecast that EU production of common wheat, or soft wheat, will fall by more than 6% this year as declines in countries like France outweigh an expected recovery in Spain.

* Euronext wheat futures fell on Wednesday to touch a two-week low as improving harvest prospects and cheaper prices in top exporter Russia continued to weigh on sentiment.

* A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 90,000 tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

MARKETS NEWS

* A global equities gauge rose to record levels on Wednesday, while U.S. Treasury yields edged down with comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fuelling hopes for interest rate cuts as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Rashmi Aich)