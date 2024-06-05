* Russian wheat production estimates have stabilised, says
analyst
* Soybean prices bolstered by Brazilian crop losses

By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide
       SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat was
little changed on Wednesday after hitting a two-week low earlier
in the session on receding concern over weather-related damage
to Russian crops.
    Soybean prices rose as crop losses from flooding in top
exporter Brazil underpinned the market while corn eased.
    "Overseas, markets continue to trade (on) Russian crop
production figures while other key growing regions do remarkably
well," said Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis Voznesenski.
    "Market estimates for Russian wheat production have
stabilised between 82-85 million metric tons following recent
frost and dryness. In Ukraine, production seems largely
unscathed."
    The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) was down 0.1% at $6.57-1/2 a bushel at 1135 GMT. It
hit $6.56-3/4, its lowest since May 20, earlier in the session
and has lost more than 8.5% since a 10-month high hit on May 28.
    Soybeans rose 0.25% to $11.82 a bushel and corn
added 0.45% to $4.40-1/2 a bushel.
    Forecasts of lower wheat output in Russia, the world's
biggest exporter, drove wheat prices to that 10-month high last
week, but the market has given up some of those gains in recent
sessions.
    Strong international demand was not enough to support
prices, however.
    Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC was believed to have
purchased between 810,000 and 840,000 tons of milling wheat in
an international tender on Tuesday while Egypt bought 470,000
tons.
    For soybeans, crop losses related to recent floods in
Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul were estimated
at 2.71 million tons, crop agency Emater said on Tuesday.
    Brazil, the world's No. 1 soybean exporter, suffered heavy
crop losses from floods ahead of the harvest.
    The country's second corn crop is expected to hit 93.5
million tons in the 2023/24 season, consultancy StoneX said on
Monday, lowering its forecast from the 97.3 million tons it had
estimated in May.
    In Argentina, soybean sales nearly doubled in May from the
previous month, the government said on Tuesday, citing drier
conditions and improving international prices.
    A drought and intense heat in top U.S. corn importer Mexico
could damage the country's crop and stimulate demand for U.S.
corn, traders said.
    Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soybean,
soymeal, soyoil and corn futures contracts on Tuesday, traders
said.
        
    
 Prices at 1035 GMT                                    
                               Last     Change      Pct
                                                   Move
  CBOT wheat                 657.50      -0.75    -0.11
  CBOT corn                  440.50      -2.00    -0.45
  CBOT soy                  1182.00       3.00     0.25
  Paris wheat                256.75      -1.75    -0.68
  Paris maize                221.00       0.00     0.00
  Paris rapeseed             469.50      -0.50    -0.11
  WTI crude oil               73.43       0.18     0.25
  Euro/dlr                     1.09       0.00    -0.13
 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US
 cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne
 

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Savio D'Souza and David Goodman)