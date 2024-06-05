* Russian wheat production estimates have stabilised, says analyst * Soybean prices bolstered by Brazilian crop losses By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat was little changed on Wednesday after hitting a two-week low earlier in the session on receding concern over weather-related damage to Russian crops. Soybean prices rose as crop losses from flooding in top exporter Brazil underpinned the market while corn eased. "Overseas, markets continue to trade (on) Russian crop production figures while other key growing regions do remarkably well," said Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis Voznesenski. "Market estimates for Russian wheat production have stabilised between 82-85 million metric tons following recent frost and dryness. In Ukraine, production seems largely unscathed." The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $6.57-1/2 a bushel at 1135 GMT. It hit $6.56-3/4, its lowest since May 20, earlier in the session and has lost more than 8.5% since a 10-month high hit on May 28. Soybeans rose 0.25% to $11.82 a bushel and corn added 0.45% to $4.40-1/2 a bushel. Forecasts of lower wheat output in Russia, the world's biggest exporter, drove wheat prices to that 10-month high last week, but the market has given up some of those gains in recent sessions. Strong international demand was not enough to support prices, however. Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC was believed to have purchased between 810,000 and 840,000 tons of milling wheat in an international tender on Tuesday while Egypt bought 470,000 tons. For soybeans, crop losses related to recent floods in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul were estimated at 2.71 million tons, crop agency Emater said on Tuesday. Brazil, the world's No. 1 soybean exporter, suffered heavy crop losses from floods ahead of the harvest. The country's second corn crop is expected to hit 93.5 million tons in the 2023/24 season, consultancy StoneX said on Monday, lowering its forecast from the 97.3 million tons it had estimated in May. In Argentina, soybean sales nearly doubled in May from the previous month, the government said on Tuesday, citing drier conditions and improving international prices. A drought and intense heat in top U.S. corn importer Mexico could damage the country's crop and stimulate demand for U.S. corn, traders said. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal, soyoil and corn futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Prices at 1035 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 657.50 -0.75 -0.11 CBOT corn 440.50 -2.00 -0.45 CBOT soy 1182.00 3.00 0.25 Paris wheat 256.75 -1.75 -0.68 Paris maize 221.00 0.00 0.00 Paris rapeseed 469.50 -0.50 -0.11 WTI crude oil 73.43 0.18 0.25 Euro/dlr 1.09 0.00 -0.13 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Savio D'Souza and David Goodman)